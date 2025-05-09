The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre, with more than 50 years of continuous service to the Ruskin and South Hillsborough County, has been a community gathering place since its first movie, Singing in the Rain, played in 1952.

“My husband, Ted, has been working at the drive-in since the first day it opened,” said owner Karen Freiwald. “The visitors who attended opening night were really ‘singing in the rain’ because it was rain on that first night.”

The hurricanes that tore through Hillsborough County last year caused more than $150K of damaged to the beloved drive-in. The Ruskin community came together to help the Freiwalds rebuild the drive-in. A GoFundMe account was made for the drive-in, and the donations started to pour in. The donations were not big donations, but each one started to add up and more than $21K was raised.

“We were overwhelmed by the community support,” Freiwald said. “Donny Buzee rallied the community to help us rebuild, and we are so grateful for all Donny and the community did for us.”

The drive-in reopened on March 7.

“It feels amazing to have the drive-in reopened with a big sturdy screen,” Freiwald said. “The outpouring of support from not only our community, but from people all over was overwhelming. After coming home and seeing all the damage that Hurricane Milton did, not only to us, but all of Ruskin, and seeing Ruskin making a comeback, it is heartwarming.”

The Ruskin community is thrilled to have their family drive-in back and showing some awesome movies on its new movie screen.

“Everyone has been very grateful for all the hard work done to get us reopened and absolutely think the new screen is great,” Freiwald said. “We added some new food items to the menu as well, so everyone has been pleased with everything.”

The Freiwalds couldn’t have gotten their drive-in back in business without the help of the Ruskin community.

“First, we want to thank Mr. Bobby Ramey from All Steel Building in Gibsonton for his very generous donation of material for rebuilding the marquee and the screen and the metal fence under the screen, plus donating his workers to get the job done,” Freiwald said. “Harrell Lawn Care for cleaning up the tree debris and hauling it to the dump and planting our new palm trees and just all around helping with work here, Mr. Donny Buzbee for helping to get TECO on board with the project and installing our new PVC fence, 84 Lumber for donating the sheets of plywood for the screen, Taylor Morrison Home for their cash donation and the donation of paint for the screen, Weimer Mechanical for working on the screen and a big, grateful thanks to all the people who helped on cleanup days and donated money to help with the cost of repairs and operating expenses. The screen alone cost $50K to rebuild.”

The Ruskin Family Drive-In is located at 5011 U.S. 41 N. in Ruskin. For information on the current movies showing at the drive-in, visit its website at www.ruskinfamilydrivein.com.