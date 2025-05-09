Dr. James Stewart decided he wanted to be a dentist when he realized how a good smile can change someone’s confidence.

He joined the SmileLynn Pediatric Dentistry team in March.

When Dr. Stewart was a kid, he didn’t have any confidence in his smile until he got his braces from his orthodontist. He loved his pediatric dentist so much that he went to them until he was 24 years old.

But it didn’t click that he wanted to be a pediatric dentist until he was on a trip to the Dominican Republic and saw how a pediatric dentist could have a huge impact on kids.

“It was very cool to see, not only the dental aspect that I fell in love with but also the behavioral management and the psychology of the art of pediatric dentistry as a whole,” Dr. Stewart said.

Dr. Casey Lynn said Dr. Stewart is already having a positive impact on his patients.

“I trust in not only his clinical expertise but also his caring manner when it comes to treating patients,” Dr. Lynn said.

Dr. Lynn and Dr. Stewart met at a conference in 2021 and stayed in contact until SmileLynn was looking to grow. After interviewing numerous candidates, Dr. Lynn decided Dr. Stewart matched his philosophy and down-to-earth personality that his patients expect.

Dr. Stewart said the way Dr. Lynn treats his patients and works with his staff was what attracted him to SmileLynn Pediatric Dentistry.

“A lot of these traits and a lot of the things that he does now are things that I wanted to do and the way that I saw myself practicing,” he said.

He said that so far, his favorite part of working at SmileLynn has been the teamwork and how everyone is collaborating to offer the best patient experience possible.

He also said he values how the office prioritizes teaching parents and their kids how to take care of their teeth. This, he said, will keep kids from having early bad experiences at a dentist’s office and help them understand how to take care of their teeth.

“You feel that experience and you’ll get that experience, not only from Dr. Lynn and myself but also from the assistance from our front desk,” Dr. Stewart said.

SmileLynn Pediatric Dentistry is located in Apollo Beach at 122 Harbor Village Lane. To read more about the office or book an appointment, visit www.smilelynndental.com.