Southshore Coastal Insurance is a family and veteran-owned agency that opened its doors just last year in September. Though new itself, the owners bring 30 years’ worth of expertise and care for their community. It strives to provide its clients with the most amount of coverage for the lowest premium, and its team will not stop searching until they can guarantee you are receiving the best rate forward.

Southshore Coastal Insurance provides commercial products, including workers’ compensation, general liability and commercial auto insurance, as well as personal products, including personal auto, homeowners and umbrella insurance. As an independent agency, it represents multiple insurance carriers, both admitted and nonadmitted.

The team at Southshore Coastal Insurance is truly family-owned and operated, consisting of five members: co-owner husband-and-wife duo Ruben DeLeon Sr. and Cheryl DeLeon; Cheryl’s sister, Kristin Betances; and Ruben and Cheryl’s children, Jessica DeLeon-Adams and Ruben DeLeon Jr. Together, they bring to life their mission of

“My goal is to help the community — everyone — get the best premium with the best coverage to make them whole in case of any kind of emergency or loss. Our clients, that’s what we’re here for — to help them,” said Cheryl.

“My husband and I are really involved in the community and the [SouthShore] Chamber. We really care about where we live,” said Cheryl, who has been involved with Rotary International, the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club, Friends of the Ruskin Library and more.

Southshore Coastal Insurance’s core values are transparency, innovation, compassion and respect.

Transparency is crucial for insurance agents, as it builds trust and fosters long-term client relationships. Innovation drives efficiency, enhances customer experiences and keeps the business competitive in a rapidly evolving market. Compassion allows its agents to connect with clients on a personal level, provide support through challenging times, better address their concerns and tailor solutions that meet their needs. And Southshore Coastal Insurance’s respectful approach not only fosters trust and confidence but also ensures a more effective and collaborative process in addressing its clients’ insurance needs.

“Our main mission is to show transparency within the insurance industry. We are able to truly market every risk out there. … We really just want to truly try to help our community,” said DeLeon-Adams.

Southshore Coastal Insurance is located at 605 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. For more information or to get a quote, visit www.southshorecoastal.com, email info@southshorecoastal.com or call 813-922-4049.