In a heartfelt display of community support, That 1 Painter Tampa Bay joined forces with BEHR Paint to renovate the Mary & Martha House shelter, providing labor and materials to restore its interior after devastating hurricane damage.

Michelle Mason, owner of That 1 Painter Tampa Bay, expressed her pride in the project: “This year, we were proud to help Mary & Martha House get the shelter renovated from the recent hurricane damage and get families back into their home.”

Mary & Martha House, which provides refuge for victims of domestic violence and homelessness, faced significant challenges following last year’s storms. Families were displaced because the flooding destroyed all the furniture and appliances in the house. This left the organization struggling to meet the needs of its community.

“That 1 Painter Tampa Bay is a passionate team that cares deeply about our community,” said Mason. “Through our Paint It Forward program, each year we take on a free transformational paint project for a deserving local family, small business or nonprofit organization.”

Bill Chini, executive director of Mary & Martha House, shared his gratitude for the partnership. Much like the rest of the community, Mary & Martha House took a huge hit from the storms last year.

“One of our awesome board members, and Osprey Observer staff member, Melissa Hartmann, was the first person to come in contact with Michelle Mason,” said Chini. “We were grateful for the opportunity to submit the application, and absolutely excited being picked as this year’s project recipient.”

The renovation marks a new chapter for Mary & Martha House, enabling it to continue its mission of providing safety and support to those in need. According to Chini, with the help of That 1 Painter, Mary & Martha House hopes to reopen in May. The collaboration between That 1 Painter Tampa Bay and BEHR Paint exemplifies the power of community-driven initiatives.

“Michelle Mason and That 1 Painter are such a great part of that community,” said Chini. “We are truly grateful for the donated painting project, assisting us in reopening our shelter and providing lifelines for many families, now and into the future.”

For more information about That 1 Painter Tampa Bay’s Paint It Forward program, visit https://that1painter.com/tampa-bay/ or call 813-413-1684.