If you have not been to River Hills Country Club (RHCC) in Valrico recently, you have a lot to catch up on.

In the last 12 months, the club, famous locally for its golf course and beautiful facility, has undergone dramatic renovations on its greens, swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts, in addition to adding four new pickleball courts.

“We are calling it the rebirth of River Hills, a return to glory,” general manager Bryan McManis. “We are not what we used to be, and we are heading in a great direction with a strategic plan to continue the progress we started.”

Purchased by the River Hills homeowners association in September 2019, RHCC offers multiple members packages in varying budgets for residents and nonresidents of the 11,000-plus home community.

Experts took their time with the six-month resurfacing of the golf course’s greens, which was completed in October 2024. The heated 25-meter pool was resurfaced in the summer of 2024, and the tennis courts were resurfaced with new fencing in November 2024 after Hurricane Milton, with the new pickleball courts opening in January 2025.

“Our board has an incredible pride of ownership, and our motto is continuous improvement,” said membership and marketing director Margie Martin.

The club also boasts dining options for all palates, a fully stocked golf shop and a top-of-the-line fitness center, as well as 4.2 miles of continuously maintained hiking and walking trails.

“We have something to offer everyone,” said Martin, who stressed the family-friendly nature of the club when talking about the frequently hosted social events, including holiday brunches and year-round youth golf and tennis.

RHCC is located at 3943 New River Hills Parkway, off Lithia Pinecrest Road, in Valrico. For more information, visit www.riverhillscountryclub.com. To learn more about membership options or schedule a tour, email Martin at mmartin@riverhillscountryclub.com or text or call 813-693-1531.