Nestled in the heart of Eastern Hillsborough County, Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Crematory has been a pillar of support for families navigating loss. With a commitment to compassionate care, the facility offers a full range of funeral, cremation and burial services. The funeral home, which opened in 1998, includes a chapel, a family area and an arrangement room designed to accommodate gatherings of all sizes.

Serenity Meadows is inviting the community to a special Mother’s Day event on Sunday, May 11, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The gathering, held at the committal gazebo, will offer refreshments, giveaways and an opportunity for guests to honor their mothers in a meaningful way.

Bridgette Soto, general manager of Serenity Meadows, emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming space for remembrance.

“We will have little Mother’s Day flags that can be placed on plots, as well as cute buttons for guests to wear,” Soto said. “We will also provide colorful ribbons and markers that folks can write messages to their deceased mothers and tie them to a tree of their choice. We did this last year, and folks really seemed to appreciate the activity.”

Serenity Meadows encompasses 32 acres and prides itself on being a peaceful and intimate space for families. The cemetery offers both above-ground and in-ground burial options, featuring a beautiful fountain at the entrance and rustic woods in the back. Soto highlighted the staff’s dedication to compassionate service.

“Our team is experienced and kind, and we treat everyone like family,” she said.

In addition to the Mother’s Day event, Serenity Meadows is preparing for a major expansion.

“We redesigned our new mausoleum structure to be larger, and the permits have been approved,” Soto said. “We will break ground this summer, and it will be completed by the time school starts again.”

Serenity Meadows hosts monthly events and participates in Wreaths Across America in December to honor veterans. Soto encourages the community to visit, even if they are not mourning a loved one.

“We love seeing people walking their dogs or having lunch at our picnic tables,” she said. “We want Serenity Meadows to be a comfortable part of the community.”

Serenity Meadows is located at 6919 Providence Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.serenitymeadows.com or call 813-820-5217.