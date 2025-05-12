Nestled along the waters of Tampa Bay, True Lies Fishing Charters has built a reputation for delivering top-tier fishing experiences to anglers of all skill levels. Led by Captain Branden McCorkle, a second-generation fisherman and Tampa Bay native, the charter specializes in targeting prized local species, such as snook, redfish, trout, cobia, grouper, snapper and tarpon.

For McCorkle, fishing is more than a pastime — it’s a way of life. As the owner of True Lies Fishing Charters, McCorkle has spent nearly two decades guiding anglers through the pristine waters of Tampa Bay, offering unforgettable experiences for both seasoned fishermen and novices alike.

“I love being in the water,” McCorkle said. “There’s no place I’d rather be.”

True Lies Fishing Charters operates out of Ruskin, Apollo Beach and Little Harbor, offering tailored experiences for everyone. The company prides itself on its ‘no catch, no charge’ policy, ensuring that guests leave with a rewarding experience. The company also offers sunset cruises, blending relaxation with the thrill of the catch. McCorkle’s personalized approach ensures each trip is tailored to the client’s preferences, whether it’s a family outing or a group of friends looking for adventure.

McCorkle’s journey began at a young age, growing up on the waters of Tampa Bay. By the time he was 12, he had convinced his grandmother to buy him a boat — a 1969 Boston Whaler. Summers were spent chasing fish in the back bays and flats, learning the craft from his father and other local charter captains.

His expertise and dedication have earned him a loyal following, with clients returning year after year. The charter provides flexible booking options, with trips ranging from four to six hours. There are also pricing packages available for military personnel, law enforcement, firefighters and corporate outings.

For McCorkle, the reward lies in the smiles of his customer. On a recent FishHawk charter, trout and snook were biting, and fishing charter guest Marie Gilmore was thrilled with the day.

“Being out in Tampa Bay with Captain Branden and seeing all his favorite fishing spots was the perfect day in Tampa Bay,” said Gilmore, who caught enough trout for a fish and chips lunch back at Hooks at Little Harbor, where McCorkle cleaned and prepped the fish for frying. “I’d highly recommend True Lies FishHawk Charter, and we are already planning next year’s trip.”

Charters start at two people for four hours at $550, and more details are available online.

Whether you’re an experienced angler or a first-timer, McCorkle promises an adventure you won’t forget. For more information, visit www.trueliesfishingcompany.com or call 813-480-5111.