Remember the Chevrolet Bolt, the ultra-smooth and cool electric vehicle, now under hiatus to be relaunched in 2026? Well, till then EV enthusiasts can opt for the larger but affordable, entry-level Equinox. Slotted below the Blazer EV, Chevy has thankfully gotten rid of all the confusing nomenclatures, such as 1LT and 2LT, and instead offers just the simplified LT and RS versions.

Introduced just last year, the Equinox’s driving force comes from an electric motor propelled by an underfloor lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 85 kWh. It produces 220 horsepower and 243 pounds-feet of torque. You can go for 319 miles on a full electric charge in the front-wheel-drive version. It is mated to a single-speed gearbox with a one-pedal driving (slowing down to a complete half by taking feet off the gas), a personal choice for some. Regenerative braking allows the vehicle, when coasting or slowing down, to capture kinetic energy that would be lost. It converts the energy into useable electricity to recharge the battery. Keeping the vehicle stable enough to soak bumps is an independent suspension of front MacPherson strut and multilink rear. The electric power rack-and-pinion steering is accurate and unswerving. Charging options include a standard 120-volt Level 1 power cord, which will take 24 hours to fully recharge. Instead, opt for Level 2, which can replenish in eight hours or overnight. And then there’s the public DC fast charge that can get you back on the road in 10 minutes for a good 70 miles.

It truly is a stunner with slim LED headlights (that center lit light bar is cool!) flanking the familiar Chevy bowtie to give the SUV a fitting appearance. Our test, blue metallic exterior with a white roof, drew plenty of curious looks. The cabin is unlike most gasoline cars, especially the digital 11-inch LCD screen in the driver’s vision displaying the speedometer, distance, miles to go, average and battery-level indicators. The massive 17.7-inch color display in the center stack shows entertainment, climate and navigation readouts. We must admit we were pleasantly surprised with the 57.2 cubic feet of cargo space, plenty for several bags of luggage. The passenger volume also is laudable, being 102.2 cubic feet, with plenty of room for five adults. Standard amenities make for a short list: flush door handles, built-in Google Assistant and Maps, 60/40 split rear fold seat and arm/headrests, keyless open/start, etc. So, we definitely suggest opting for the $11,400 convenience package, which will fetch you eight-way driver and six-way front-passenger power heated/cooled seats, a head-up display, dual AC, a wireless phone charger, ambient lights, a power liftgate, bright roof rails and more.

Dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, front collision/blind-zone/rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-keep/rear park assists, automatic emergency brakes, adaptive cruise control, four-wheel antilock brakes, stability and traction control, a rearview camera, a tire pressure monitor and daytime running lights are standard.

Eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit at the time of sale, the Equinox EV is easier on the wallet, sporty and fun while delivering an enjoyable, energetic ride. If you are mostly a city commuter and care about leaving a smaller carbon footprint, then this small Chevy is the perfect fit.