Canine Cabana has been a part of the Riverview community for 17 years, and it celebrated this milestone anniversary in May with a week filled with festivities that featured themed-dress up days for its furry clients.

“We had a blast during our anniversary celebration,” said Canine Cabana co-owner Kendall Duncan. “We had themed day where our staff and dogs dressed up.”

Canine Cabana’s owners, Duncan and Angie Pickren, meet at Busch Gardens as zookeepers. After having the privilege of working with giraffes, lions, rhinos, hippos, dolphins and great apes, they now have more than 30 years of animal care expertise.

“We chose to go back to the animal that started the passion, dogs,” Duncan said. “After years of designing and developing, we opened Canine Cabana in 2008. We are thrilled to provide the highest quality care for every guest at every visit.”

Both Duncan and Pickren are thrilled about having had the longevity of 17 years and being the go-to for the best care of the community’s beloved fur children.

“We are passionate about what we do and care deeply for the health and well-being of all dogs,” Duncan said. “This is not a business; this is our lifestyle and dogs are our life. While at Canine Cabana, you can rest easy knowing your dog is getting plenty of care, attention and exercise while you are at work or away from home. We are proud to be part of our clients and their dogs’ lives and strive to contribute to the long-term wellness of their best friend. Canine Cabana keeps tails wagging and owners smiling.”

The mission of Canine Cabana is to provide a safe, active and healthy recreational environment that meets canine physical and behavioral needs while improving the quality of life for both dogs and the owners who love them.

“We are proud to say we are the only family-owned and operated pet care business in the area,” Duncan said. “We are not a franchise. We love that many of our clients have been with us for so many years. They have become part of our families.”

If you would like to learn more about Canine Cabana and the services it offers, you can visit its website at https://caninecabana.biz/ or call 813-672-9663. Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview.