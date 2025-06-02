Several local high school student athletes and teams were recognized by Hillsborough County and given awards for their outstanding performances this spring.

Newsome baseball, Newsome boys track, Bloomingdale girls track, Lennard flag football and Newsome boys lacrosse were all recognized for their overall GPAs.

Bloomingdale High School senior pitcher Natalie Cable won the Jack and Barbara Thompson Softball Player of the Year Award. Cable helped lead her team to a record-breaking season last year as a junior. It was the first time in program history that the Bulls went undefeated in the regular season, and it was their first regional championship since they won the state championship in 2014. She also broke the school record for most strikeouts in a season last year and reached 1,000 career strikeouts this season.

Cable has been selected for the First Team Western Conference three times and holds a state record for the most strikeouts during her freshman year. The pitcher helped lead her team back to states this season. The softball standout has a 3.8 unweighted GPA and a 4.6 weighted GPA and will be attending the University of California, Los Angeles, on a softball scholarship, where she plans to major in biochemistry.

Newsome High School tennis player Tyler Cabrera won the Andres Garcia Memorial Tennis Award. Cabrera plays on the first line this year after competing on the number two line during his freshman, sophomore and junior years.

“I was surprised and happy when I found out that I received the award since I was chosen out of the whole county,” said Cabrera.

The team captain has played number one doubles all four years. He qualified for the state tournament as a freshman and junior and has earned All-Western Conference honors each year. With a 3.8 unweighted GPA and a 6.1 weighted GPA, Cabrera is deciding between the University of Florida and the University of South Florida, where he plans to major in computer science with a focus on cybersecurity.

“Winning this award means a lot to me because it reflects a lot on all the hard work I put into my academics but also on the tennis court,” said Cabrera. “I get to finally see that my hard work on both sides has paid off.”