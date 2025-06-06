When pipes burst or drains clog, homeowners and businesses alike need more than just a quick fix; they need a plumbing company that treats every job like it matters.

That mission is what led to the founding of AVID Restoration and Plumbing, a state-certified contractor based in Central Florida. Specializing in both large-scale commercial projects and residential services, such as repiping, drain cleaning, water heater replacement and whole-home filtration systems, AVID Restoration and Plumbing serves Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

For commercial customers, AVID Restoration and Plumbing specializes in the installation, repair and maintenance of commercial water heaters, as well as advanced leak detection to minimize downtime and prevent costly damage. It also offers comprehensive drain and sewer cleaning services to keep systems operating efficiently. Whether it’s a new construction project or an upgrade to an existing facility, AVID Restoration and Plumbing ensures all plumbing work is up to code and built to last.

President Bob MacDonald, along with Robert Watkins and Tyler Bidwell, spent years in the restoration industry and kept running into the same challenge: finding dependable plumbing partners. Over time, it became clear that the best way to solve the problem was to become the solution.

“We saw a need for quality plumbing companies,” said MacDonald. “One of our key employees, Robert Watkins, had been in the plumbing industry; he got his state certified plumbing license, and we were able to get started.”

That decision laid the groundwork for a business built on experience, leadership and a commitment to excellence. Between Bidwell and the company’s general manager, there is over 40 years of industry experience guiding day-to-day operations and ensuring every job is handled with care and professionalism.

From the start, AVID Restoration and Plumbing has been guided by core values that set it apart. The team believes in taking ownership, doing the right thing even when no one is watching, and never settling for ‘good enough.’

Built on trust, skill and a shared commitment to quality, AVID Restoration and Plumbing continues to raise the bar for what customers can expect from a plumbing company.

For more information, please call 813-409-2622 or visit https://avidplumbers.com/.