The Bloomingdale High School baseball program did something that it has never done before: making back-to-back state tournament appearances.

The team had one of their best seasons ever, winning a program-record 28 games, winning the Saladino Tournament for the first time since 2013 and claiming a regional championship for the second straight season.

“The kids really worked hard together to accomplish some really great things,” said Head Coach Kris Wilken. “I don’t think there is one thing that stands out as being the most special. Saladino was awesome, most wins in a season with 28 was amazing, and obviously making a second straight trip to the final four was really special. Just an incredible year, and I’m very proud of my guys.”

Bloomingdale relied on great pitching and defense, as well as timely hitting all year. Wilken also earned his 300 career victory in the playoffs. The team faced a lot of adversity in the regional tournament, playing deciding games in a best-of-three series at Lake Minneola and at Viera, eventually coming out on top.

The Bulls had three elite-level starting pitchers that gave the team confidence that they could compete every night, led by senior Hayden Porter, Saladino Tournament co-MVP Javier Navas-Hoyer and junior James Osting.

“It all started on the mound,” said Wilken. “We had three really good starters and a closer/fourth starter in Luke Long. We always had a chance to win with them.”

The team reached the state semifinals for the second time in two seasons but came up a little bit short against an elite St. Thomas Aquinas team. The Bloomingdale team, who only loses three seniors, feels like they have a shot of making another run next year and will use the loss as fuel moving forward.

“Even though it didn’t go the way we’d hoped, I still believe that we still deserved to be there,” said Navas-Hoyer. “We had an amazing year, and this feeling, even though it sucks now, is going to be valuable for us next year. To have shared that pain and do anything to keep each other from going through it again. Even with how it ended, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. This year has been the best of my life, and all those guys are family to me. I can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish next year.”

Senior catcher Vinny Dinzeo Jr. has been a key player for Bloomingdale for the last four years, leading the pitching staff. He looks back at the last four years with fondness.

“To bring home any kind of trophy, not just a regional, brings a tremendous amount of pride. Being able to go back to states regardless of the outcome was an honor,” said Dinzeo Jr. “What I will remember the most from this season is all the fun in the clubhouse after winning. What I will miss most about playing here at Bloomingdale is the family-type atmosphere we have between coaches and players. I am unbelievably lucky and proud to have been a Bull the last four years.”