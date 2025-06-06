Luxury waterfront developments are increasingly rare in the Tampa Bay region, which is why Hammock Bay’s debut in Apollo Beach has generated strong interest. Set within a private, gated, 16-acre enclave along the waterfront, this new community has already seen 50 percent of its exclusive homesites — each with a private boat dock — reserved by eager homebuyers.

What sets Hammock Bay apart is its cohesive and elegant design. Unlike many waterfront neighborhoods that have evolved over decades with a patchwork of builders and home styles, this new development promises a harmonious aesthetic. Homebuyers can choose from custom and predesigned luxury residences that reflect a consistent architectural vision and incorporate high-end features for today’s modern lifestyle. Residents will enjoy sweeping water views, tranquil sunsets and a serene setting framed by natural beauty.

A Private Slice of Paradise

Located just minutes south of Tampa, Apollo Beach is an ideal location for boating enthusiasts. Every home in Hammock Bay includes a private dock with direct deepwater access to Tampa Bay and beyond. Downtown St. Petersburg, with its vibrant marina, dining options and cultural attractions, lies just across the water.

With only 47 estate-sized homesites available in total, and many already claimed, now is the time for interested buyers to secure their preferred lot and view. These homesites offer ample space to realize a personalized vision of waterfront luxury.

“Identifying and purchasing these 16 unspoiled acres along the shores of Tampa Bay has truly been a proud achievement for our company,” Dilip Kanji, CEO of Impact Properties, said in a statement. “Residents will enjoy the beauty of Tampa Bay and the security of knowing their community is built to withstand the challenges of coastal living.”

Hammock Bay offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a refined coastal lifestyle, with residences built by two of the area’s premier builders — Bartlett Custom Homes and Tide Homes. Homes will range from 3,500 to more than 7,500 square feet, tailored to meet individual tastes. Prices for homesites begin at $600,000, with full home-and-lot packages ranging from $1.8-$10 million.

The community is located just south of Symphony Isles, off U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. Site preparation and infrastructure work by developer Impact Properties is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

For more information, visit https://livehammockbay.com/ or call 813-535-5254.