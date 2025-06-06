Bloomingdale resident Kelle Chancellor, co-owner and training director of the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Brandon, has spent over two decades transforming lives through the art of dance. A Florida native, Chancellor’s journey from music to ballroom dancing is as inspiring as her achievements on the dance floor.

Chancellor’s passion for the arts began with music. She studied voice performance at the University of South Florida on a full scholarship, excelling in vocal contests and performing internationally with vocal groups. However, her life took a turn when she attended a Fred Astaire dance party as a guest. Captivated by the world of ballroom dancing, she soon became an instructor and has been a part of the Fred Astaire family since 2003. She and her husband, David, have danced with Fred Astaire Dance Studios for 23 years and has owned the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Brandon for 14 years.

Her dedication and talent have earned her numerous accolades. Chancellor has won prechampionship divisions in ballroom, a salsa competition and multiple awards at regional and national levels. At the 2016 Fred Astaire World Championships, she broke barriers by securing third place as Top Pro Rhythm Teacher and fourth place as Top Overall Teacher, distinctions often dominated by men. She was also named Top Female Instructor in Tampa Bay for three consecutive years.

In 2018, she was crowned grand champion at Tampa Bay’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ alongside her celebrity partner. She has also performed at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, showcasing her versatility and passion for the stage.

“We were first invited to dance at the Straz seven years ago for Opera Tampa in Spanish Nights,” said Chancellor. “It became an annual show, and we have performed in it every year since then that it has run.”

Chancellor went on to audition for the Opera Tampa Chorus as a singer, performed in Pagliacci and was cast as young Lucy in Sweeny Todd.

“This season, David and I were in Candide together (we danced, and I sang), then I went on to perform in Don Pasquale and La Bohème,” said Chancellor. “We have a mutual ballroom dance friend who regularly performs with Opera Tampa who first invited me to audition, and they are really the most lovely and talented people in Tampa Bay.”

From performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to mentoring aspiring dancers, Chancellor’s impact is profound. Her story is a testament to the transformative power of dance and the dedication it takes to inspire others.

The Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Brandon is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 114, in Brandon. For more information, visit www.fredastaire.com/brandon or call 813-483-5963.