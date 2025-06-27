Florida Penguin Productions is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated Back-to-School Bash Series, set to take place at four top shopping destinations across the Tampa Bay area this summer. These 100 percent free, family-friendly events will help local families prepare for the upcoming school year while connecting them with valuable community resources and local businesses.

Event dates and locations (all events run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.):

Ellenton Premium Outlets — Saturday, July 19 (Ellenton).

Brandon Exchange Mall — Saturday, July 26 (Brandon).

The Mall at University Town Center — Saturday, August 2 (Sarasota).

Tampa Premium Outlets — Saturday, August 9 (Wesley Chapel).

Families who preregister on Eventbrite can receive a free backpack for their children (while supplies last). The event’s centerpiece is a fun, interactive scavenger hunt where kids can collect school supplies from up to 50 participating local businesses.

“We’re proud to bring this series back for another year to support local families and kids as they prepare for school,” said Kevin Tucker, event organizer at Florida Penguin Productions. “It’s more than just a giveaway — it’s a chance for families to engage with pediatricians, after-school programs, health professionals and other vital community services in a festive and meaningful way.”

Each event will feature:

Backpack giveaways (preregistration required).

School supply scavenger hunt.

Up to 50 local businesses and organizations.

Fantasy character photo ops.

Live stage performances and entertainment.

Tons of prizes and giveaways.

A grand prize drawing: One lucky family who completes the scavenger hunt will win a family four-pack of Busch Gardens tickets.

Florida Penguin Productions encourages local businesses, nonprofits and youth programs to get involved as vendors or sponsors to reach hundreds of families in their communities.

For more information, vendor opportunities, or to pre-register your family for a backpack, visit www.eventbrite.com and search ‘Florida Penguin Back-to-School Bash.’