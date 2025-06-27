The lazy, hazy days of summer are here! Before you head out, here are some ways to keep your kids safe this summer.

Prevent sunburn Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 that offers both UVA and UVB protection, and don’t forget to reapply. You can also dress your kids in: A wide-brimmed hat

Lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants

Sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection

Help them stay cool and hydrated Learn the warning signs of heat-related illness and seek care immediately if your child shows any of them. You can protect your kids from extreme heat by: Dressing them in lightweight, light-colored clothes

Cooling them off with a cool bath or swim

Keeping your kids hydrated

Prevent water accidents With warmer weather and kids home from school, it’s a good time to master water safety. To keep your kids safe: Always supervise them

Learn CPR

Make sure they wear properly fitting life jackets

Teach them to swim

Use a helmet A properly fitting helmet can protect your child from a serious head injury. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides helmet fact sheets for sizing and using helmets.

Keep bugs away The summer months show an increase in mosquitoes and ticks. To protect your family: Apply an effective insect repellent

Check everyone who has been outside for ticks and learn how to remove a tick safely

Dress children in breathable long sleeves and long pants