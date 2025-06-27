The lazy, hazy days of summer are here! Before you head out, here are some ways to keep your kids safe this summer.
- Prevent sunburn
Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 that offers both UVA and UVB protection, and don’t forget to reapply.
You can also dress your kids in:
- A wide-brimmed hat
- Lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants
- Sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection
- Help them stay cool and hydrated
Learn the warning signs of heat-related illness and seek care immediately if your child shows any of them.
You can protect your kids from extreme heat by:
- Dressing them in lightweight, light-colored clothes
- Cooling them off with a cool bath or swim
- Keeping your kids hydrated
- Prevent water accidents
With warmer weather and kids home from school, it’s a good time to master water safety. To keep your kids safe:
- Always supervise them
- Learn CPR
- Make sure they wear properly fitting life jackets
- Teach them to swim
- Use a helmet
A properly fitting helmet can protect your child from a serious head injury. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides helmet fact sheets for sizing and using helmets.
- Keep bugs away
The summer months show an increase in mosquitoes and ticks. To protect your family:
- Apply an effective insect repellent
- Check everyone who has been outside for ticks and learn how to remove a tick safely
- Dress children in breathable long sleeves and long pants
- Prevent injuries due to falls
Supervise your kids and check to make sure the surfaces under playground equipment are made of wood chips or sand, not hard surfaces like grass or dirt.
Keep the fun going this summer by practicing these safety tips. Still, if you or someone you love does need emergency care, our world-class team of health care professionals are ready to help.
