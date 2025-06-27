Jessica Rivelli was working in television 16 years ago and was looking for a women’s organization that supported women entrepreneurs and executive women who were growing professionally.

“At the time, I could not find an organization that did this,” Rivelli said. “So, I set out to create my own organization.”

Her organization became Working Women of Tampa Bay, and it began in 2009.

“We started out with a couple of women’s events in Tampa and then we had a few in Pinellas County,” Rivelli said. “We quickly grew to both sides of the Bay.”

Today, Working Women of Tampa Bay has 500 active members, some of whom have been there since the beginning and now hold leadership roles.

With affordable memberships, 12-16 monthly events and a community of 15,000 women over the span of 16 years, Working Women has thrived under the mission of empowering women entrepreneurs through connection, education and financial support.

The organization also runs a nonprofit, the Working Women Foundation, which has provided over $100,000 in funding. Since launching in 2016, the foundation has utilized grassroots fundraising and donations, many made by members, to support women-owned businesses. It offers support in various ways, such as paying for billboards, complimentary memberships and grants for start-ups. The foundation also continues to grow the Working Women’s network.

“We are a savvy and supportive community of entrepreneurial women,” Rivelli said. “Together, we create the synergy that enables each of us to achieve more than we ever could alone. With stunning energy and focus, our goal is to help educate, motivate and inspire female professionals and women business owners.”

Working Women’s mission of inclusivity and accessibility continues to drive the organization and foundation forward, providing support and community for any woman who needs it.

“We have this philosophy that anyone can come to our events,” said Rivelli, emphasizing that there are no age or job requirements to be a part of the group. “We don’t have any rules. When you become a member, you are not just a part of the fastest-growing network of women in Florida, you become an ingredient in our partnership and a unique feature of our richly complex organization.”