By Michaela Galligan

The Florida National Guard (FLNG) provides a wide range of resources to support and assist local Florida communities. As an agency with dual federal and state missions, the FLNG has the opportunities, resources and connections to offer valuable programs to Floridians throughout the state.

One such division of the Florida National Guard is the Counterdrug Program. This program aims to educate Floridians about the dangers of drug usage and prevent substance abuse. This operates under four missions — analytical support, reconnaissance, training and civil operations — all to reduce the supply and demand of drugs.

Captain Zachary Mason, youth prevention officer of the Florida National Guard Counterdrug Program Drug Demand Reduction and Outreach (DDRO), oversees the Drug Demand Reduction and Outreach initiative within the program, which is set on educating and expanding a prevention toolbox for Florida communities, especially youth and young adults.

The program works closely with schools, community events and after-school programs to inform young people about the dangers of drug usage, how to say no when pressured with drugs and who to contact if they encounter drugs or need help. It leads a variety of discussions, workshops and other face-to-face programs to reach as many people as possible.

One such workshop is the Night Vision Presentation, a completely free program that educates and offers life skills for young people. These can include refusal skills, dealing with peer pressure and positive ways to cope with stress, mental illness, trauma and depression.

“I am very proud of the work we have done in educating young adults about this issue, but there is still much more to be done,” said Mason. “We need to be in more schools, community events and outreach programs to get one step closer to eliminating substance abuse as a whole.”

The Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program operates with several missions in mind, including education, coalition support and outreach. Each of these works together to create a successful model in informing Floridians about drug usage.

The Florida National Guard Counterdrug Program has played a significant role in providing free and helpful resources to people across the state in regard to this issue. Mason and other officers across the state aim to enhance outreach to educate and aid more people across the state.

For any questions regarding these programs, visit the Florida National Guard website at https://fl.ng.mil/services/counterdrug-program/, and Mason can be contacted at zachary.c.mason2.mil@army.mil.