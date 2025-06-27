It was a proud and heartwarming day for the Rotary Club of Brandon as members gathered for the club’s annual charity check presentation, celebrating the success of its fundraising efforts over the past year. Following the most successful Wild Game Night in the club’s history and a successful golf tournament, the Rotary club was able to present more than $164,000 to local charities and community programs.

“Today is the culmination of the work we have done this year as a club,” said Rotary Club of Brandon President Tim Ryan. “Between our golf tournament and Wild Game Night, we have raised the most money ever.”

This year’s beneficiaries include:

Angel Foundation FL — $9,000.

Boy Scouts of America — $5,000.

Brandon Rotary Scholarships — $31,800.

ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) — $37,200.

High 5 Inc. — $34,800.

Hope for Her — $21,600.

Rotary’s Camp Florida — $24,600.

Liz Brewer of the Angel Foundation FL expressed gratitude, saying, “This money will be going directly to families going through life changing challenges and we are working with two families that this donation can assist right now.”

Cheryl Hickman from Hope for Her added, “This is a huge donation for us and these funds will help local moms pay rent, get gas, fix cars and directly impact women and families’ lives.”

Alan Feldman from Rotary’s Camp Florida noted that the facility is still recovering from hurricane damage last year, and the donation will be put toward repairing critical services for children with special needs who rely on the camp.

Founded in 1961, the Rotary Club of Brandon is part of Rotary International, the world’s leading organization for professionals and business leaders committed to community and global service. With the motto ‘Service Above Self,’ the club has hosted its signature Wild Game Night fundraiser for 49 years.

The Brandon Rotary Club meets weekly on Tuesdays at 12 Noon at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

For more information, visit www.brandonrotary.org.