Dealing with the bewildering bureaucracy of government can sometimes challenge the efforts of people to accomplish things ranging from ordering a new trash can to starting a business.

But consider a world where a few digital clicks can connect residents with a whole buffet of civic services and niceties, in a streamlined and organized manner. That is the purpose behind Hillsborough County’s civic engagement platform, At Your Service, an all-in-one online portal that promises to connect residents with the information and services they need to take care of business without having to visit a county government office or make a phone call.

Available 24/7, At Your Service provides access to just about all of the resources and services that Hillsborough County government provides, such as reporting stray animals or adopting a pet via the Animal Services link. Other routine tasks that can be accomplished include obtaining required building and construction permits, connecting with needed social services or reporting unsafe road conditions.

At Your Service is an initiative of the county’s Office of Neighborhood Relations. According to Stephanie Agliano, Hillsborough County’s customer engagement and support division director, residents have many ways to interact with local government.

“The Neighborhood Relations team serves as a liaison for county government to neighborhood organizations and helps support and strengthen neighborhoods through programs and initiatives such as Neighborhood Mini-Grants and Hillsborough Backstage Pass programs to foster healthy, safe and engaged neighborhoods,” said Agliano.

Officials also said that creating an account for the portal offers enhanced convenience, though guest access is available to everyone. Registered users can save their contact details, track past requests and receive timely notifications regarding updates or resolutions.

Users should know that submitted information is subject to Florida’s public records laws and will be provided when it is requested. Provided information also cannot be deleted after it is submitted through the At Your Service or other county government portals. Code violations can be made through the At Your Service portal but not anonymously. The name and address of the reporting party are required.

You can learn more or start doing business with the county by visiting https://hcfl.gov/ and navigating to the At Your Service portal.