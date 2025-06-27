By Superintendent Van Ayres

Summer break has arrived, and Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is making sure every child has access to nutritious meals while school is out. Through the Summer Food Service Program, HCPS is providing free, healthy meals to all children and teens ages 18 and under, helping families access the food they need during the break.

With 166 convenient locations across the county, including schools, parks, recreation centers, libraries and community organizations, this program ensures that young residents can enjoy balanced breakfasts and lunches without barriers.

The program, which runs through Tuesday, July 24, is open to all children, regardless of school enrollment or household income. Families do not need to register — simply visit a participating location Monday through Thursday to receive a meal.

Meals are freshly prepared by HCPS’ Student Nutrition Services and meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutrition guidelines. Designed to keep kids energized for summer activities, these menus feature kid-friendly favorites, such as sandwiches, fresh fruits, vegetables and milk.

This initiative is part of a nationwide effort funded by the USDA to combat childhood hunger during the summer months. In Hillsborough County, the impact is significant — last summer, HCPS served over 1.2 million meals.

HCPS encourages all families to take advantage of this vital resource. Whether you need assistance or simply want to participate, every child is welcome.

Summer should be a time for fun, growth, and rest—not for worrying about where your next meal will come from. HCPS is proud to continue supporting students and families during the break.

To find your nearest Summer Break Spot, visit www.summerbreakspot.org or call 2-1-1 or 850-617-7170.