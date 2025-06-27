By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

This hurricane season, Floridians are once again turning their attention to preparation. We’re stocking up on supplies, reviewing emergency plans and keeping an eye on the weather. This year, we are also entering this season with a new law that protects animals during a declared disaster or an evacuation order.

Trooper, a 5-year-old English bull terrier, was found chained to a pole along I-75 in Hillsborough County as Hurricane Milton approached. With floodwater rising, Trooper stood alone in chest-deep water. Thankfully, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Orland Morales responded to a tip and rescued him just in time. Our office charged Trooper’s owner, Giovanny Aldama Garcia, with aggravated animal cruelty. He faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Trooper’s story sparked legislative change. This year, Trooper’s Law was enacted, which makes it a third-degree felony to abandon a restrained dog outside during a declared disaster or evacuation order. The new law also classifies failing to provide food, water or exercise to confined animals as a first-degree misdemeanor. At the same time this bill was signed into law, Gov. Ron DeSantis also signed Dexter’s Bill, which is named after a shelter dog tragically killed by an adopter in Pinellas County. Dexter’s Bill strengthens penalties for aggravated animal cruelty and establishes a statewide animal abuser database which bars those listed from owning, working with or living with animals.

We treat animal cruelty very seriously in Hillsborough County. Our office has a dedicated prosecutor who handles each animal cruelty case as it enters our office. These cases receive the same focus and attention as any other crime because this type of behavior is often a precursor for other forms of violence.

These new laws reflect our state’s commitment to protecting our most vulnerable populations. An evacuation is no excuse to leave your pets behind. If you are forced to leave your home during a hurricane, Hillsborough County provides several pet-friendly shelters to help families stay safe together. To learn more about how our office protects you before, during and after a storm, visit our new Hurricane Preparedness and Justice Guide at www.sao13th.com/hurricaneguide.