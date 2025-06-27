By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tracey Bannister, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Those serving at the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) learn the importance of information warfare as part of modern warfare.

One of the sailors continuing the tradition of maritime superiority through information warfare is Chief Petty Officer Davis Leony, a native of Tampa.

Leony is a 2012 graduate of Bloomingdale Senior High School. Leony joined the Navy nine years ago. Today, Leony serves as an intelligence specialist.

“I wanted to join the Navy to be in the intelligence community,” Leony said. “My father emigrated from Mexico, and he was a corpsman in the Navy. He worked as a dental technician.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Tampa.

“My hometown taught us how to depend on each other; we had a good community where I grew up,” Leony said. “There were a lot of events happening all the time in Tampa. It got me familiar with having a busy schedule and being able to work around things. We had a really good school, and everyone was really supportive.”

Located at Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Corry Station, CIWT is one of the largest Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) learning centers. Through its ‘street to fleet’ focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the Navy’s current and future needs. With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT provides instruction for more than 26,000 students every year, delivering information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services.

The CIWT domain, along with all other Navy training commands, is transforming and innovating its training programs through Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL), a pillar of Sailor 2025. Sailor 2025 is a program used to improve and modernize personnel management and training systems to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward and retain the force of tomorrow. It focuses on empowering sailors; updating policies, procedures, and operating systems; and providing the right training at the right time in the right way to ensure sailors are ready for the fleet.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Leony serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

Leony has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is the level of mentorship I’ve been able to provide in the joint environment,” Leony said. “During the watch floor time in Naples, Italy, they relied on my team for our responsiveness and guidance for conflict relief.”

Leony can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means being adaptive to change and available to deter aggression,” Leony said. “It aligns with the Navy’s mission. It’s a fun job. I like being in the Navy.”

Leony is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“My mom supported me and inspired me to join the Navy,” Leony said. “I would like to thank Jeremy Paz. He was an Army soldier who was my mentor when I was in high school. I also want to thank Exor Serrano, an Army sergeant, who was very inspirational to me; he pushed me to be in the intelligence community. He always treated me like a son. Lastly, I want to thank my close friends, Austin Price and Exor Serrano Jr.”

“If I can join the Navy and become a success …” Leony added. “The Navy takes what you bring to the table and creates an environment where you can be successful and provides opportunities.”