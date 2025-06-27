Freedom Plaza proudly celebrated a remarkable milestone this month: the community’s very first employee, Peggy Burgess, who celebrated more than 35 years of dedicated service in May.

Burgess began working at Freedom Plaza on May 16, 1990, and has been a guiding force in shaping the spirit and experience of Freedom Plaza since before its doors even opened. Her contributions to the Community Life department have helped define the vibrancy, compassion and connection that residents and families have come to cherish over the decades.

“To say Peggy has been a pillar of our community would be an understatement,” said Freedom Plaza Executive Director Angie Roher. “She embodies the heart of what we do here — bringing joy, continuity, and purpose to the lives of our residents every single day.”

The celebration held in early June brought together residents, staff, families and community members to honor Burgess’ extraordinary contributions. The event wasn’t just a milestone party — it was a deeply personal tribute to a woman who helped lay the foundation, both literally and emotionally, for what Freedom Plaza has become.

“This community is like a family,” said Burgess. “Watching it grow, and being part of so many lives over the years, has been the greatest honor of my life.”

About Freedom Plaza

Freedom Plaza is a vibrant Life Care community in Sun City Center set on 140 acres of landscaped grounds. It features a private lake, walking trails and an 18-hole executive golf course and putting green. Just minutes from both Tampa and Sarasota, residents enjoy a maintenance-free retirement lifestyle with resort-inspired services and amenities. Freedom Plaza’s pet-friendly community features over 400 independent living residences ranging from studio to one and two-bedroom apartment residences. It also offers assisted living residences; skilled nursing, including private rehabilitation suites; and memory care. Freedom Plaza is located at 1010 American Eagle Blvd. in Sun City Center.

For more information, visit https://freedomplazafl.com/.