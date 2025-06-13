Pickleball players in Brandon just scored a new favorite spot. Three lighted, outdoor pickleball courts recently opened at Bertha and Tony Saladino Park, located at 1705 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, making a popular community spot even better by giving people more ways to stay active and connect.

The lighted courts are free to use and open to the public. Their addition is part of Hillsborough County’s fast-growing network of pickleball facilities.

“Hillsborough County is rapidly expanding its pickleball infrastructure to meet surging demands, with several major projects underway,” said Jason Mackenzie, park planner and development manager for Hillsborough County.

Pickleball’s popularity has skyrocketed countywide in recent years. The new courts at Saladino Park are part of a larger effort that includes six courts set to open at Mango Park in Seffner next month, along with eight more at Balm Park and Recreation Center this summer.

“This rapid expansion of services will give the county 55 dedicated pickleball courts to better service the community’s health and wellness needs,” Mackenzie added.

Local residents Lavar and Morgan McDowell are among those thrilled with the new courts. What started as a random stop at Bloomingdale East Park turned into one of their favorite things to do as a family.

“We have four kids, and all of them get out there and play with us,” Lavar, a U.S. Army veteran, shared. “It’s a good way to exercise and stay active, and I’m ultra-competitive. It lets me scratch that itch every week.”

The McDowells said the Saladino courts have become a gathering spot for players from all over.

“We have people who come up there Saturday driving in from Lakeland and Plant City. People are traveling almost an hour to play pickleball,” Lavar noted.

For Morgan, it is not just about the sport; it is also about the community.

“I’ve gone to the courts before and not even played, simply for the community aspect of it,” she said. The friendly crowd and welcoming vibe keep her coming back.

To keep the community informed about the construction progress and create a space for pickleball enthusiasts to stay connected, the McDowells launched a private Facebook group called Pickleball at Saladino Park. The group welcomes anyone interested to join and follow along with the latest updates happening at the courts.

The addition of lights at Saladino Park has made evening pickleball a major draw.

“At 5 o’clock, 6 o’clock, there’s people there. Come 8 o’clock when the lights turn on, the numbers triple,” Morgan shared.

With limited options for lit courts nearby, Saladino has quickly become a go-to spot for nighttime games. The couple feels that installing lights at other pickleball locations would be a smart investment and a valuable resource for the community.

Please visit https://hcfl.gov/residents/parks-and-leisure/outdoor-recreation/pickleball for more information on pickleball locations in Hillsborough County.