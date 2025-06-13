Each year, Hillsborough County recognizes the many positive contributions made by young people in the community through the Youth Excellence and Achievement Awards (YEA! Awards). Nominations are being accepted now through Friday, August 15.

YEA! Awards nominations can be submitted for both middle and high school students in each of the following categories:

Leadership. This award recognizes one middle school student and one high school student who have demonstrated 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity in how they led others academically, in extracurricular programs or in service to the community.

Success Despite Difficult Odds. This award recognizes one middle school student and one high school student who have persevered through challenges to make a positive impact on others.

Volunteer or Community Service. This award recognizes one middle school student and one high school student who have dedicated substantial time to serving their community.

The nomination form is available for submission online at www.hcfl.gov/yea. Nominations will be reviewed by the Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women.

Last year’s award winners included Grayson Zurlage from Randall Middle School, Shreyashi Bodaka from Strawberry Crest High School, Adam Saunders from Mulrennan Middle School, Lauren Kimball from Plant High School, Judah Regans from Mulrennan Middle School and Jordyn Gourley from Newsome High School.

The YEA! Awards were created in 2010 to recognize Hillsborough County students for making a difference in their community. Students honored show initiative, innovation and a commitment to themselves and others while pursuing excellence in a leadership capacity. This can be demonstrated in academics, community service, athletics, performing arts, conservation or other areas. The YEA! Awards will be presented by the board of county commissioners in October.

For additional information on the YEA! Awards, visit www.hcfl.gov/yea.