Fire up the all-day fun this Fourth of July at Catch the Spirit & Celebrate America at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. Back for its second year and bigger and brighter than ever, this high-energy family festival kicks off at 1 p.m. The afternoon will be packed full of fantastic food, exciting activities, lively contests, an antique car show featuring more than 100 cars and loads of live entertainment. An all-new, breathtaking, patriotic drone show takes place at sunset, lighting up the sky in a dazzling tribute to America. Guests can stay for the after party as Tampa-favorite Ridge Country rocks the stage, keeping the celebration going into the night.

Entry and Reentry

Tickets are on sale now for this community extravaganza for just $15 per car. Reentry is permitted throughout the day with the original car pass and a reentry wristband, which must be obtained upon first exit. This flexible access allows guests to enjoy the day’s activities at their convenience and return in time for the evening drone show and after-party festivities. Guests must be inside the gate by 8 p.m. when returning for the drone show.

Activities and Contests

An array of interactive activities fills the afternoon, including a charming pet parade and costume contest, the adorable Little Miss and Mr. Firecracker competition, and watermelon-eating challenges. The antique car show featuring more than 100 cars begins at 4 p.m. Guests can get an up-close look at Hillsborough County Fire and Sheriff Departments’ vehicles, plus meet the horses and officers of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. The kids will have a blast petting and feeding farm animals and sliding down inflatables in the kids’ zone.

Entertainment

Rock ’n’ soul band Adam Landry takes the stage in the Entertainment Pavilion at 3 p.m., and rock/dance band Harlequin continues the toe-tapping beats beginning at 6:30 p.m. The after party begins immediately after the drone show, with Ridge Country providing live music while guests enjoy food and activities.

Food and Community

Families can savor mouthwatering eats from a wide variety of local food trucks, explore unique crafts and connect with community groups. Refreshing beverages will be available, including cold beer and locally crafted wine by Keel & Curley Winery.

From the first bite to the final beat, the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is the place to be this Independence Day.

For more information and tickets, please visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.