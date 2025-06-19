In a historic move aimed at strengthening local business support and economic development, the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce have announced their intent to merge. The newly unified organization will be known as The Brandon and Riverview Chamber Inc.

This strategic merger represents a significant step forward for the region’s business community. By combining resources and reach, the chambers aim to offer expanded networking opportunities, broader advocacy efforts and enhanced member benefits. The new organization will serve a larger area that includes Brandon, Riverview, East Tampa and Seffner.

“This merger creates the opportunity to build a stronger and more dynamic organization dedicated to supporting businesses and enhancing community resources,” said Jeff Campbell, president of the Central Hillsborough County Chamber. “We’re excited to embark on this journey together.”

The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce has been a cornerstone of the business community for over 64 years, boasting a membership of around 400 businesses. Its Leadership Brandon program, now in its 40th year, has produced over 1,000 local leaders. Meanwhile, the Central Hillsborough County Chamber — formerly the Greater Riverview Chamber — has served the area since 1966.

The merger promises to offer increased access to resources, events and a stronger voice for regional economic growth. Both chambers are known for their commitment to advocacy, collaboration, and community improvement.

Community members and business owners are invited to learn more at an informational session on Wednesday, July 9, at 5 p.m. at Brick’s Smoked Meats, located at 775 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon.

For more information, contact the Greater Brandon Chamber at 813-689-1221 or the Central Hillsborough County Chamber at 813-690-5028.