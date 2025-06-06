Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services (MMS) is marking a major milestone — 75 years of service in protecting public health, advancing innovation and fostering community partnerships.

This anniversary isn’t just a look back at history — it’s a celebration of the community’s ongoing collaboration in the fight against mosquito-borne illnesses. Since 1949, Mosquito Management has played a vital role in keeping residents safe by reducing mosquito populations and preventing the spread of disease.

To commemorate the occasion, MMS hosted a special public event in May at its headquarters, located at 6527 Eureka Springs Rd. in Tampa. Families were invited for a behind-the-scenes look at how mosquito control has evolved over the decades. The event featured guided tours of the facility, hands-on exhibits, educational displays and a unique photo opportunity inside a Mosquito Management helicopter.

The roots of mosquito control in the Tampa area stretch back to the 1940s, when the Davis Island Civic Association first initiated aerial spraying to combat mosquito problems. After a tragic crash destroyed the contracted spray plane in 1947, the association shifted its focus to establishing a formal county-wide program. This led to the creation of Hillsborough County Mosquito Control by a Special Act of the State Legislature on June 13, 1949. By September of that year, the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners dedicated funding for the program. In 1994, the unit officially became part of the county’s Public Works Department, where it continues to operate today.

Today, Mosquito Management combines science, technology and community education to control mosquito populations and prevent the spread of diseases like dengue fever, Zika and chikungunya. The team uses a variety of methods, including biological controls, habitat elimination, EPA-approved spraying and a robust surveillance network.

Thirty mosquito traps are strategically placed throughout Hillsborough County to monitor activity, while the Sentinel Chicken Program helps detect early signs of mosquito-borne encephalitis viruses in birds before they reach humans. MMS also partners with the Florida Department of Health to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Education remains a cornerstone of the program. At the anniversary event, residents learned how to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds around their homes — like removing standing water or cleaning gutters — and how even small actions can lead to big improvements.

To learn more about how Hillsborough County is fighting mosquitoes and protecting public health, visit www.hcfl.gov/mosquito. For tips on preventing the spread of mosquitoes, check out www.hcfl.gov/fightthebite.