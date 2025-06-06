Angel Foundation FL Welcomes New Office Administrator

Angel Foundation FL is thrilled to welcome Lisa, its new office administrator. Lisa has already been part of its family since April 2024 as a dedicated volunteer. She’s helped lead the gift shop, supported countless events and served with unwavering compassion and heart. Originally from New Jersey, Lisa brings over 25 years of experience in administration and the medical field, including work in the mayor’s office of Pemberton Township. She currently leads the Women’s Jail Ministry at Arise Church and volunteers across multiple ministries.

To find out more about Angel Foundation FL, visit its website at https://angelfoundationfl.com/.

Big Red Bus Blood Drive

Thirty-eight percent of the population is eligible to donate blood. Fewer than 10 percent actually do. This is a problem. Every day, many Americans depend on blood donations from generous volunteer donors for critical components of their medical care. It is truly the most personal natural resource. Creekside Church of Christ, located at 3949 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, is hosting a blood drive in partnership with OneBlood on Wednesday, June 25, from 5:30-9 p.m. It’s easy to rationalize that someone else will fill the need, but when more than 41,000 blood donations are needed every day, each and every donation helps ensure that when someone in our community needs blood in an emergency, there will be some to give them. Your 10 minutes in the donation chair can save three lives.

Two Truck Drivers Urgently Needed By Our Lady’s Pantry

According to Our Lady’s Pantry director Tom Bullaro, the pantry loses many snowbirds every spring, and truck drivers are especially missed. Our Lady’s Pantry picks up tens of thousands of pounds of food from vendors all around the county every week to distribute on Saturday mornings, when an average 270 clients visit its drive-through pantry. That’s a lot of food, and the pantry needs many hands to drive the trucks and do the heavy lifting of boxes too because vendors often cannot help. No special license is required to drive the trucks.

“If you can lend a hand, kindly contact me at your earliest opportunity,” said Bullaro.

You can email him at tom92801@gmail.com or call 813-741-2000.

Yoga In The Garden At Kerby’s Nursery

Plants and yoga go together like health and wellness, so join Kerby’s Nursery for Yoga in the Garden. Keystone Yoga presents a yoga class at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner, on the first Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. First-time yogis are welcome. At the class, participants will receive a coupon for Kerby’s Nursery as well as a complimentary plant to help attendees on their wellness journey. After the class, Spellbound Sourdough will be on-site with delicious breads and treats for purchase.