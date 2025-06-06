Ana Leiva Honored As A 2025 Goddard School Teacher Of The Year Regional Finalist

Goddard Systems LLC, the manager of The Goddard School franchise system, announced that Ana Leiva from The Goddard School of Lithia (FishHawk) is a 2025 Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award regional finalist.

“Ana is a passionate and dedicated teacher who finds joy in nurturing each student’s curiosity,” said Souji Chalumuri, owner of The Goddard School of Lithia (FishHawk). “We are so thankful to have Ana at our school. She is truly committed to providing the highest quality of early childhood education for her students.”

Leiva and 15 other Goddard School teachers from across the country were selected as Teacher of the Year regional finalists for exemplifying excellence, leadership, creativity and a safe, nurturing teaching approach.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of my students and overwhelmed with gratitude to be recognized among the incredible educators within The Goddard School system,” said Leiva.

For more information about The Goddard School and the Teacher of the Year Award, please visit www.goddardschool.com.

Veritas Financial Group

Veritas Financial Group provides comprehensive investment and insurance services tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals, families and businesses. Its offerings include life, health, disability, long-term care, Medicare, homeowner, auto and business insurance solutions. It is also a retirement income specialist, helping clients build sustainable strategies for financial security in their later years. Whether you’re protecting your income, planning for retirement or growing your wealth, its knowledgeable and friendly team is here to guide you every step of the way with personalized support and trusted expertise.

Veritas Financial Group is located at 139 Pebble Beach Blvd., Ste. 203, in Sun City Center. Visit its website at www.veritas-financial.com or call 813-603-3119 for more information.

55 Rides Hosts Ribbon-cutting For New Vehicle

55 Rides celebrated the newest addition to its fleet with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. The 14-passenger transit van offers comfort and style with leather seats and spacious seating. 55 Rides is your local, family-owned and insured black car service, getting you where you wish to go safely, comfortably and in style.

Need a ride to the airport, cruise port, date night, ladies’ night, concert, sporting event, brewery/pub tours or other special occasions? Call 813-545-6058 or email 55ridestampa@gmail.com.

The Dysle Team At RE/MAX

Local residents Paula and Todd Dysle are ‘Team Dysle’ at the RE/MAX Bayside office, located at 237 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. They are both certified, full-service professionals serving all your real estate needs. With over 25 years of experience, Todd and Paula exceed clients’ expectations and deliver an industry leading experience that really wows clients.

To find out more about Team Dysle, visit the RE/MAX website at www.baysiderealestatetampabay.com.

A Retreat For The Women Who Do It All

Whether you’re managing a 9-to-5, running your own business or leading your household as a CEO mom (formerly known as the stay-at-home mom), the Soulful Self-Care PJ Retreat is your invitation to finally pour back into yourself — without guilt. Hosted by Women’s Successful Living and ‘Say Yes to Your Life Coach’ Pearl Chiarenza, this transformational retreat returns to Tampa from Wednesday through Monday, September 17-22, as a precelebration for the retreat’s 10th anniversary — right in the city where it all began.

The event will be at a private lakeside home from September 17-21. No makeup. No titles. No guilt. Just comfy pajamas, soulful conversations and the space you’ve been craving to rest, reset, and rediscover you. Whether you’re a professional, entrepreneur or full-time caretaker, this retreat was created with you in mind. Spots are limited. Join in at where it all began.

Register now at https://wslivingretreats.com/. To sponsor this experience, visit https://wslivingsponsorship.com/.

CitrusWorks Cleaning Company

CitrusWorks Cleaning Company is a Tampa-based commercial cleaning service specializing in offices, medical facilities, and retail spaces.

“We deliver reliable, high-quality cleaning using eco-friendly products and efficient systems,” said owner Salem Payne. “Known for our attention to detail and professional service, we help businesses maintain spotless, healthy, and welcoming environments — every time.”

It celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

SonLife Baptist Church Welcomes You

SonLife Baptist Church is a small Southern country church that has a welcoming and family atmosphere. It is located in the heart of Valrico at 4020 Lumsden Rd. It is a church rooted in God’s word and is eager to share His word with the community. SonLife’s Sunday school is held at 9:30 a.m., with Sunday service at 10:45 a.m. Its Wednesday Bible study meeting is at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit its website at www.sonlifebaptist.com.