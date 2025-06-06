The RP Funding Center announces the performances of its 2025 Classic Albums Live concerts series.

Classic Albums Live is bringing to life four amazing artists who changed the world of rock.

With electrifying guitar work and soul-stirring performances on Saturday, June 21, Stevie Ray Vaughan’s 1983 release of Texas Flood will begin the series.

Then, following with soaring guitars and Southern swagger on Saturday, July 19, is Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic 1973 album, Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd.

As the series continues, step into the world of reggae on Friday, August 22, as Bob Marley’s 1984 release of Legend will bring soulful melodies and inspiring messages.

To finish Classic Albums Live, get ready to rock and roll on Friday, October 10, with Bon Jovi’s 1986 release of Slippery When Wet, which features iconic ’80s rock music such as “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Tickets are on sale now. Presale tickets are $36 for general admission and $47 for pit seating. Tickets sold on the day of the show are $42 for general admission and $53 for pit seating. The ticket price for the series pass is $120 for all four shows (service charges may apply) and includes free parking, Preferred seating and 10 percent off concessions. You will save over $80 when buying the subscription. Dates and ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage — note for note, cut for cut. To learn more, visit www.classicalbumslive.com.

The RP Funding Center is conveniently located minutes between Orlando and Tampa at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland, off I-4; the RP Funding Center is a short drive from anywhere in Central Florida. Regular box office hours are Monday and Thursday only from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For ticket information, tickets and series passes, visit the box office, call 863-834-8111 or go to the RP Funding Center’s website at www.rpfundingcenter.com.