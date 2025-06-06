A bright and driven young woman from Lithia took the stage in one of Florida’s most prestigious pageants. Amaris Molina, a 14-year-old resident of Lithia, competed for the title of Miss Florida USA 2025 from May 23-24 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

The Miss Florida USA and Miss Florida Teen USA pageants serve as the official preliminary competitions to the nationally televised Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe pageants. The winners represent the Sunshine State on a national stage, with the opportunity to compete for the coveted Miss USA or Miss Teen USA crowns. The Miss USA pageant is known for celebrating women who embody beauty, intelligence and a commitment to community service.

Molina, the daughter of Luis and Caneisha Molina, is currently a student at Randall Middle School in Lithia. Beyond academics, she is making a name for herself as a passionate and vocal advocate for Type 1 diabetes awareness — a cause very close to her heart. Diagnosed with the condition herself, Molina has turned her personal experience into a platform for change.

She serves as an ambassador for Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF, a leading organization focused on funding Type 1 diabetes research. Additionally, she represents Diabaddie LLC, an initiative that supports and empowers those living with diabetes. Molina is especially committed to raising funds to help inner-city children attend diabetes camps — life-changing experiences that provide not only medical support but also a strong sense of community and self-esteem.

In her spare time, Molina leads a vibrant and active life. She enjoys staying physically active, experimenting with fashion, journaling her thoughts and dreams and spending quality time with her family. Her participation in pageantry has become an extension of her advocacy work, as well as a personal journey of growth and self-discovery.

“What I love most about pageants is how much they help you grow,” said Molina. “You meet new friends, learn how to speak with confidence, and discover what makes you unique. My journey hasn’t always been easy, but every step, every ‘no’ has helped me find my ‘yes.’ Pageants have shown me that I’m stronger than I ever thought, and I can be a voice for others, especially those living with Type 1 diabetes like me.”

Molina’s participation in the Miss Florida USA 2025 competition marks a significant milestone, not just for her personally but also for the causes she champions. As she represented her community and raised awareness on a larger platform, she stood as an inspiration to many young girls facing personal and health-related challenges.

The state winner will have the opportunity to compete in the Miss USA 2025 pageant, one of the most celebrated events in the pageant world, watched by millions across the country.