Valedictorian Calleigh Eakle at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 10.25 and plans to attend either the University of Florida or Georgia Institute of Technology.


Salutatorian Emilia ‘Mia’ Cummings at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 9.84 and plans to attend a four-year university.


Valedictorian Colin Boyle at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.82 and plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.


Salutatorian Jon Sarmento at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.81 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian Hannah Salvog at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 7.00 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Salutatorian Zachary Bosworth at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 6.43 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian Victor Padilla of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.26 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Salutatorian Kevin Lin of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 5.614 and plans to join the University of South Florida.


Valedictorian Isabella De La Rosa of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 8.35 and plans to attend Florida State University.


Salutatorian Ahliyah Philbert of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 7.76 and plans to attend Florida Gulf Coast University.


Valedictorian Hope Storter of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.74 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Jaylene Carey of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.40 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian Anishram Nelluri of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 10.023 and is undecided on which college/university to attend.


Salutatorian Anika Prasad of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.259 and is undecided on which college/university to attend.

Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.