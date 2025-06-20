AssuranceAmerica, a provider of auto and renters insurance, is deepening its support for nonprofits focused on homelessness through a new series of community giveback events. The company is encouraging participation from its employees, business partners, customers and community members to join in volunteering alongside its team.

In May, AssuranceAmerica teamed up with Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa to host a hands-on volunteer event. Local insurance agencies, business partners and members of the public were able to take part in activities ranging from meal preparation assistance to helping with after-school programs. These efforts will support Metropolitan Ministries as it serves individuals and families facing homelessness, hunger and other crises while guiding them through life-changing programs.

Earlier this spring, on April 16, AssuranceAmerica made a surprise appearance at the “Bridge Builders Luncheon,” presenting Metropolitan Ministries CEO Tim Marks with a $50,000 check — part of a broader $150,000 donation pledged for the year.

By addressing urgent issues like homelessness and job preparedness, AssuranceAmerica is aiming to make a difference beyond insurance. The company believes that “helping others helps us all.”

Through its signature initiative, ‘The Generous Policy,’ AssuranceAmerica donates 5 percent of its profits to organizations tackling homelessness and hunger. Since 2018, these efforts have totaled $6.5 million, with nearly $2 million donated in 2024 alone.

AssuranceAmerica combines philanthropy with digital innovation and affordability, offering insurance that makes a social impact with every policy. To learn more about its work in the community, visit www.assuranceamerica.com/givingback.