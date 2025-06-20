By Emily Harper

Six teams from the West Florida Flames have qualified for their division’s Nationals, and they are preparing to represent the club on the national stage against other highly competitive programs.

These teams have put in countless hours and immense effort throughout the season to qualify, finishing at the top of their leagues and earning the right to compete at Nationals.

“I think it shows the strength and depth we have in the club in regard to the quality of players, the quality of coaches, and everyone being on the same page about what we want to achieve, with the main focus being the development of both girls and boys,” said Associate Girls Academy Director Jamie McGunness.

The six teams representing West Florida Flames at Nationals are the 2008 National Academy League (NAL) Boys, 2009 NAL Boys, 2009 Girls Academy (GA), 2010 Girls Development Player League (DPL), 2010 GA, and 2012 GA. The teams will travel to either New Jersey, California, or Minnesota in June to compete.

The 2008 NAL Boys team, led by Head Coach Eric Sims, ended their regular season with a record of 9-2-3. The 2009 NAL Boys team, led by Head Coach John van der Luit, wrapped up their season with a 15-4-3 record.

Head Coach Jamie McGunness led the 2009 GA team to a historic, undefeated regular season, finishing 14-0-3.

The 2010 DPL Girls team, led by Head Coach Dani Dayan, is heading to Nationals for the second year in a row, finishing their season at 11-3-2. “Getting the experience of going to Nationals again, bonding with my team even more, and just having fun overall,” are her goals, said team member Mia O’Conner Grana.

Head Coach Ashani Fairclough and his 2010 GA team had an incredible season, achieving a top-ten national ranking in the GA standings for the second year in a row. The team finished 14-3-1 in regular season play.

The 2012 GA team made history by becoming the first U13 GA team from West Florida Flames to qualify for Nationals. Led by Head Coach Brenda Van Stralen, the team finished their season with a record of 14-2-2.

Founded in 1975, the West Florida Flames soccer club includes players and coaches from across the Tampa Bay area. According to the club’s website, its mission is to “promote the sport of soccer in the Greater Tampa Bay community with an emphasis on youth development, while providing each player positive opportunities and experiences to play soccer in a supportive and rewarding environment.”

The teams will continue preparing in the coming weeks as Nationals approach.