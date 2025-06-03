Valedictorian Marianne Custodio at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.96 and plans to attend Cornell University.


Salutatorian Alyssa Lubinsky at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.32 and plans to attend Northeastern University.


Valedictorian Calleigh Eakle at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 10.25 and plans to attend either the University of Florida or Georgia Institute of Technology.


Salutatorian Emilia ‘Mia’ Cummings at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 9.84 and plans to attend a four-year university.


Valedictorian Leah Greenwell at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 7.62 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Alanna Shill-Reyes at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 7.55 and plans to attend either the University of South Florida.


Valedictorian Jillian Arnold at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 6.52 and plans to attend Mercer University.


Salutatorian Marin O’Leary at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 6.43 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian Sarah Widlak at Newsome High School achieved a GPA of 9.12 and plans to attend the University of South Florida, with hopes of later attending medical school.


Salutatorian Maria O’Connor at Newsome High School achieved a GPA of 8.40 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian Hope Storter of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.74 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Jaylene Carey of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.40 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian Anishram Nelluri of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 10.023 and is undecided on which college/university to attend.


Salutatorian Anika Prasad of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.259 and is undecided on which college/university to attend.

Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.