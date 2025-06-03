Randall Middle School student Avery Coccia had her ultimate redemption at the Spartan Stadion Race at Raymond James Stadium in May. She took first place overall in the 14-17 female age group in the Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) series after finishing in last place the year before.

Coccia was motivated by last year’s finish, 39th out of 39 in her age group and 1,179th out of 1,219 in her gender. While she was racing, she didn’t know what her time was or what place she was in. She found out after the fact that she finished first.

“I had no idea what my time was or if I was in first place,” said Coccia. “I just knew that I had seen somebody close to my age behind me, so I was just trying to get to the finish line as quick as possible so that I could win.”

Spartan races are obstacle course races. The race at Raymond James is difficult because it goes up and down the bleachers and has 20 obstacles throughout, like monkey bars and rope climbing, and they have to carry 30-plus-pound sandbags up to the third level.

Despite turning 14 a few weeks ago, Coccia went head-to-head with older and more experienced teens from across the state and came out on top. She’s been training with incredible discipline while keeping up with her everyday life.

“I just wanted to prove to myself what I was capable of if I put everything into it,” said Coccia. “To go from last to first in one year means the world to me — but I know I have a lot of room for improvement, and I’m looking forward to continuing my journey.”

Coccia has been able to balance being a straight-A honor roll student, being the oldest of seven kids, participating in gymnastics, operating her small business and doing obstacle course racing.

Her business is called Freezy Fun. She sells freeze-dried candy at her school, at shows and online via her website, https://freezyfun.com/.

Obstacle Course Racing is not offered in middle and high school, so she trains on her own, doing gymnastics three times a week, strength training, lifting and pull-ups.

Coccia qualified for the world championship in September 2024 in West Virginia and will be representing the state of Florida. She hopes to finish in first place in her age group again at the world championship. She will attend Bloomingdale High School next year.

“I’m really motivated to do well, and I’m looking forward to competing in these races and growing in the sport,” said Coccia.