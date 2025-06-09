Valedictorian Marianne Custodio at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.96 and plans to attend Cornell University.


Salutatorian Alyssa Lubinsky at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.32 and plans to attend Northeastern University.


Valedictorian Joshua Whitzel at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.93 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Salutatorian Kayla Teekaram at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.89 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Valedictorian Sebastian Rojas of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.41 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Tyler Weeks of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.7 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian Jayden Robelli of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.84 and plans to attend Florida State University.


Salutatorian Vitoria Gadd of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.7 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian James Watt at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.16 and plans to attend the University of Florida Honors College.


Salutatorian Molly Burinski at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 7.61 and plans to attend the University of Florida, Aerospace Engineering.


Valedictorian Emily Sumner at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 7.41 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Ashlyn Orvik at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 7.4 and plans to attend Florida State University.

Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.