Rotary’s Camp Florida is a 21-acre, ADA-compliant campsite that provides a safe, fun space to learn, grow and play for groups whose members need supportive accommodations.

Since 1991, Rotary clubs throughout Florida and individuals have contributed to the camp. The continued support of Rotary clubs, corporations, organizations and many other individuals keeps the camp running year-round.

Recently, the camp welcomed a new director, Rebecca Schultz. She brings two decades of successful development with a strong focus on championing children’s health and education. Schultz has raised millions of dollars through annual, capital and comprehensive campaigns and is committed to bringing meaningful change to her community, something she aims to do at Rotary’s Camp Florida.

“I’m a Rotarian and I love giving back to my community and the children in our community,” Schultz said. “When I saw this opportunity at Rotary’s Camp Florida, I knew I wanted to be a part of the camp.”

Schultz has a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in nonprofit management and a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in fitness management from the University of Nevada. Schultz’s skillset in fundraising, recreation management and public relations will help the camp with essential development while creating lasting relationships with grantors, Rotary clubs and private foundations.

“As a fellow Rotarian and a native Floridian, I intend to see Rotary’s Camp Florida soar to new heights,” Schultz said. “Adding donor centric fundraising and unique programs to those we serve will not only help with programmatic expenses, but it will serve as a catalyst for awareness across the state of Florida.”

Schultz and her board of directors at Rotary’s Camp Florida make the perfect team to take the camp to its next level.

“We are full steam ahead,” Schultz said. “We are working on strategic planning and getting the information about Rotary’s Camp Florida to other Rotary clubs across the state of Florida. We are wanting the clubs to be more involved with the camp and seeing it as the number one camp for children with special needs in Florida.”

If you would like to learn more about Rotary’s Camp Florida and the different accommodations it offers, you can visit its website at https://rotaryscampflorida.org or call 813-285-2669. The camp is located at 1915 Camp Florida Rd. in Brandon.