Small business success is a big part of Hillsborough County’s economy, and the enterprise dreams that residents pour their resources into are among the things at risk and needing protection in the upcoming hurricane season.

A survey of articles and reports yields consistent advice about preparing for natural disasters, and planning is at the top of the list.

While existing business disaster plans for events like fires may already exist, the unique challenges posed by the wind-whipped deluge of a named storm have become apparent in recent years and call for specific strategies.

Begin by assessing the unique risks your business faces. Check flood zone maps and consider your location’s risk, the building’s structural integrity and the vulnerability of equipment and inventory.

A single surge, a strong gust of wind or heavy rainfall can jeopardize a small business owner’s hard-earned work. While a mom-and-pop flower shop may not have the financial resources of a large corporation to absorb losses, one way it can mitigate that risk is through preparation well before a storm tracks its way and makes landfall.

A storm plan considers things like what is the most important thing to grab if it is down to the ‘go moment.’ The papers? The money drawer?

As for what to do with important documents, storage in waterproof containers provides immediate protection, and it might be worth considering storing them offsite. Digital copies of documents and photos can offer a backup solution.

Then, the physical. Inventory. What is worth saving? What is expendable?

Review insurance policies to ensure adequate coverage for hurricane-related damage, including business interruption.

If a storm is imminent, secure the business premises by boarding up windows, reinforcing doors and moving valuable equipment to higher ground like you’re saving it from Noah’s flood.

And above all, remember the importance of communication, that lifeline in chaos; so, keep the lines open by informing staff and customers of a business’ status.

Even with preparation a storm can cause financial distress for a business. Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley said the Small Business Administration offers loans that can provide financial support for recovery if necessary.

“Those loans will cover any gaps that insurance does not cover or FEMA funding does not cover,” said Dudley.

Hurricane season runs through Sunday, November 30.