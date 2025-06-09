Everstory Partners, the parent company of Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Crematory in Riverview, has been officially ‘Certified by Great Place to Work’ for 2025. This national recognition is based entirely on feedback from employees across the organization.

“Over the past 24 months, we have been investing in our team — listening, learning and evolving together,” said Everstory CEO Lilly Donohue. “I am incredibly proud to lead this company and to work alongside such dedicated and passionate individuals.”

To create a more supportive workplace, Everstory has rolled out several major initiatives, including:

Raising the minimum wage company-wide.

Launching Everstory University for employee development.

Introducing new technology to simplify workflows.

Forming advisory councils with input from general, sales and funeral home managers.

Hosting town halls and increasing direct access to company leadership.

“Every step has been focused on creating a better workplace,” Donohue added. “These efforts exemplify our dedication to an open, collaborative culture because we believe by fostering a supportive and engaging environment, we can truly be the best in family service.”

The certification was earned through survey responses from approximately 80 percent of Everstory’s 2,600 employees, who shared their honest perspectives on the company’s culture and leadership.

“We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at all of our Everstory locations and Support Center. We celebrate and thank them for all they do in earning this incredible recognition,” said Everstory President and COO Erik Sheean.

Locally, the recognition extends to Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Crematory.

“At Serenity Meadows, our commitment begins with our people,” said Bridgette Soto, general manager. “By investing in our employees’ growth, well-being and sense of purpose, we create a culture where excellence is second nature. That spirit is what our customers feel — exceptional service rooted in a team that truly cares and will treat you like family.”

Soto, a licensed funeral director and embalmer since 2010, leads the Riverview team with a focus on compassionate service and professional excellence.

Serenity Meadows is located at 6919 Providence Rd. in Riverview. For more information, call 813-677-9494 or visit www.memorialplanning.com. To explore career opportunities, go to www.everstorypartners.com/careers.