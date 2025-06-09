Nearly 5,000 students were honored during the 56th annual Commencement Exercises of Hillsborough Community College (HCC), held this May at the Expo Hall of the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event marked a major milestone for the graduates, including those earning degrees and certificates across a range of programs.

John Couris, CEO of Tampa General Hospital, served as the keynote speaker. Jozel Campbell, a first-generation college student graduating with both an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science in dental hygiene, addressed her fellow graduates as the student speaker.

Degrees awarded included a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and various college credit certificates. Among the graduates were 17-year-old Asher McMillan, the youngest in the class, who completed an Associate in Arts degree through dual enrollment, and 73-year-old Sharon Lee, the oldest graduate, who earned an Associate in Arts with a focus in music.

This year’s ceremony also celebrated the achievements of 204 Collegiate Academy students. These high school seniors completed 60 college credits at HCC in addition to their standard coursework. This marks the ninth cohort of students from the Collegiate Academy program.

Antonio Taylor, a student at Spoto High School, exemplifies the success of the dual enrollment initiative. A first-generation college student, Taylor earned his Associate in Arts degree from HCC before even receiving his high school diploma. He set his goal back in ninth grade and remained committed despite facing obstacles like test anxiety and a rigorous academic load.

Support from Gentleman’s Quest of Tampa, a mentorship and academic support organization, played a key role in Taylor’s journey. With tutoring, mentorship, and encouragement, Taylor balanced academics and basketball throughout high school. His efforts earned him a spot as a finalist for the organization’s Excellence in Education Award, which includes a scholarship to fund the next two years of his college education.

This fall, Taylor will begin studying mechanical engineering at Florida A&M University.

“It’s all about staying focused and never giving up,” said Taylor, who juggled six classes at Spoto High School and four HCC courses during his final semester.

“I want to become a mechanical engineer and work in the automotive industry and make cars safer for passengers,” added Taylor. “Gentleman’s Quest gave me exposure to careers and college opportunities and I recommend it.”

Hillsborough Community College serves over 45,000 students annually across five campuses in the Tampa Bay area. Learn more at www.hccfl.edu.