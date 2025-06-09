Deborah Paulsen, an educator known for her creative and inclusive teaching methods, has been nominated as a PEEPS Teacher by a grateful parent, recognizing her dedication to students with exceptional needs. The Florida Diagnostic & Learning Resources System (FDLRS) celebrated nominees at a ceremony at the Manhattan Center that was held in mid-May.

Paulsen, who has a background in exceptional student education (ESE) and teaches at Wimauma Elementary School, integrates her expertise with real-world experiences to create a dynamic learning environment. She understands the challenges parents and teachers face and channels that insight into her work, blending education with music, streaming platforms and even filmmaking.

“I was nominated by Adryan Domingo and his family — of which, I am truly blessed,” said Paulsen. “I have won various awards in areas outside of school, but this one is extra special because it came straight from the heart of who I really do this for, the children and their families. This made my heart smile.”

Her approach has resonated with students and families alike, earning her praise for fostering a supportive and engaging classroom. Parents appreciate her ability to connect with children through creative outlets, making learning accessible and enjoyable.

“In addition to teaching, I am a singer-songwriter and independent filmmaker,” said Paulsen. “I’ve led worship at a local church for many years, and my faith continues to guide my purpose.”

Paulsen’s music is available on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and other streaming platforms. She also creates children’s music that is both educational and joyful, which families can find on her YouTube channel under ‘Deborah Paulsen’ or on Teachers Pay Teachers under ‘Ms. Debbie’s Music,’ where she offers free downloadable learning materials to accompany the songs.

“I use my platforms to advocate for mental health, disability awareness and the healing power of creativity,” said Paulsen. “I hope to inspire others to use their gifts — whatever they may be — to make a difference. Life can be incredibly hard, but we’re not alone. And sometimes, the very things that break us become the reasons we’re able to reach and help others.”

Paulsen’s recognition underscores the importance of innovative teaching methods and the impact of educators who dedicate themselves to making a difference.

“Although I didn’t receive the final award, the nomination — especially coming from a parent — meant the world to me,” said Paulsen. “It reminded me that the heart I pour into my students each day matters and is seen. I must admit that this award would not be possible without the support of my paraprofessional, Amy Miller, who has worked with me all school year side by side.”

For more information about Deborah Paulsen, visit her on her YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/msdpaulsen/videos.