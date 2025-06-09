The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) awarded $18,000 in college scholarships to 12 outstanding local 2025 high school graduates at the Ruskin Moose Lodge in May. A family member and their guidance counselors were also honored. The recipients received $1,500 for tuition, books and lab fees. The scholarships were funded by ABWC fundraisers, donations from club members/family memorials and the Southshore Community Foundation. The recipients, from East Bay, Lennard and Tampa Bay Technical high schools, were interviewed and selected by the ABWC Scholarship Committee, which includes Sharon Vasquez (chair), Kim Alkins, Brenda Fricks, Joan Kelly, Jan Osborne and Ann Robbins.

The college scholarships recipients from East Bay are Quinlan Jones (Florida Polytechnic University, majoring in cyber security engineering), Michael Morales (University of Tampa, majoring in information science and cyber security), Isaiah Sewell (Florida Atlantic University, majoring in biology) and Kayla Teekaram (University of South Florida, majoring in cybersecurity).

The recipients from Lennard are Amari Bell (Florida State University, Tallahassee, majoring in political science), James Drass (University of South Florida, majoring in biomedical science), Niyohni Gibbons (Florida International University, majoring in nursing), Brayden Nystedt (Hillsborough Community College for fire science and Pasco-Hernando State College’s Fire Academy), Mitchell Richison (Florida Atlantic University, majoring in finance), Ricardo Roman (University of Central Florida, majoring in kinesiology) and Angelina Vazquez (University of South Florida, majoring in biomedical science).

The recipient from Tampa Bay Tech is Angela Caglayan (Palm Beach Atlantic University, majoring in nursing).

ABWC was established in 1959 with the following objectives: promoting sociability among its members and work toward the advancement of womankind, providing scholarships for education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need, making charitable contributions to families needing assistance and assisting in community projects for the improvement of Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas.

Monthly membership meetings are held at 12 Noon on the second Wednesday of each month, except June, July and August. The meetings are held at the Ruskin Moose Lodge #183.

ABWC is a 501(c)(3), and donations may be tax-deductible.

Community service is an outreach of the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club to identify opportunities in the local community where the club might offer support. In the past, it has contributed to local elementary schools with supplies as well as gift cards and gifts during the winter holidays. It has also contributed to Mary & Martha House, supported summer scholarships at the Firehouse Cultural Center and contributed to Mission Smiles and Backpacks on a Mission. The club is happy to support local families and welcome suggestions.

One of the primary objectives of ABWC is to provide scholarships for education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas and have a demonstrated financial need. For additional Information on scholarship criteria and the most recent recipients, go to www.apollobeachwomansclub.com/scholarships.html.

For more information about ABWC, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.