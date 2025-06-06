Help hospitalized children by being part of ‘Christmas in July at the South Pole,’ aka St. Joseph’s Hospital-South. Christmas in July is a monthlong toy and donation drive culminating with a community event on Friday, July 25, 9-11 a.m. At the event, the community is invited to bring gifts, toys or monetary donations to St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s campus, located at 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview. The gifts and toys will help the hospital’s Child Life Department ease fears and bring smiles to hospitalized pediatric patients throughout the year. Donations will be used to purchase additional toys.

Gifts and toys should be new and unwrapped. There will be surprises, happenings and photo opportunities for people bringing gifts to the Christmas in July event.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has a pediatric emergency center and a 12-bed pediatric inpatient unit with 12 private rooms. Christmas in July toys will be used bedside in rooms, in the emergency center, in other children’s treatment locations and in the pediatric playroom. Toys will also be used for treasure chest surprises and celebrations all year long.

Christmas in July is a program of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation benefiting St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa and St. Joseph’s Hospital-South. 2025 is the 17th year of the event at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital and the third year at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South. In its first two years at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, Christmas in July has resulted in nearly $30,000 in toys and donations combined.

For further information, visit www.stjosephschristmas.org or email sarah.jenkinson@baycare.org.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, a 223- bed facility and part of the BayCare Health System, celebrated its 10th anniversary on February 2. The hospital opened 10 years ago to bring high-quality health care services to Southern Hillsborough County and Northern Manatee County in an environment designed to help patients heal. St. Joseph’s Hospital-South features all-private suites and offers emergency care, surgical services, imaging, intensive care, heart and vascular services, obstetrics, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), pediatrics and more in a peaceful, relaxing and family-centered environment. The all-digital, state-of-the-art facility is specially designed to make visitors as comfortable as possible during their hospital experience.