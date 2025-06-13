Valedictorian Calleigh Eakle at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 10.25 and plans to attend either the University of Florida or Georgia Institute of Technology.
Salutatorian Emilia ‘Mia’ Cummings at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 9.84 and plans to attend a four-year university.
Durant High School:
Valedictorian Leah Greenwell at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 7.62 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Salutatorian Alanna Shill-Reyes at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 7.55 and plans to attend either the University of South Florida.
Valedictorian Jillian Arnold at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 6.52 and plans to attend Mercer University.
Salutatorian Marin O’Leary at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 6.43 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Valedictorian Vivian Marie Riffe at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.2921 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.
Salutatorian Thomas Lee Spillane at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.2559 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Valedictorian Hope Storter of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.74 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Salutatorian Jaylene Carey of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.40 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Valedictorian Anishram Nelluri of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 10.023 and is undecided on which college/university to attend.
Salutatorian Anika Prasad of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.259 and is undecided on which college/university to attend.
