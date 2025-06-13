

Valedictorian Calleigh Eakle at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 10.25 and plans to attend either the University of Florida or Georgia Institute of Technology.



Salutatorian Emilia ‘Mia’ Cummings at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 9.84 and plans to attend a four-year university.



Durant High School:

Valedictorian Leah Greenwell at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 7.62 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Alanna Shill-Reyes at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 7.55 and plans to attend either the University of South Florida.



Valedictorian Jillian Arnold at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 6.52 and plans to attend Mercer University.



Salutatorian Marin O’Leary at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 6.43 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Valedictorian Vivian Marie Riffe at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.2921 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.



Salutatorian Thomas Lee Spillane at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.2559 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Valedictorian Hope Storter of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.74 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Jaylene Carey of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.40 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Valedictorian Anishram Nelluri of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 10.023 and is undecided on which college/university to attend.



Salutatorian Anika Prasad of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.259 and is undecided on which college/university to attend.