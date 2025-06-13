In a heartfelt tribute to his adoptive mother, local businessman Fred Lay, owner and founder of Construction Services Inc. (CSI), has donated more than $500,000 in general contracting services and other immense support over the years to A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay, a nonprofit that provides residential services to foster children. In recognition of these extraordinary gifts, A Kid’s Place has named one of its five on-campus homes for children under 18 the Daisy B. Lay House, in honor of the woman who shaped Fred’s life.

The home was formally dedicated during a private family ceremony at A Kid’s Place in Brandon on May 21 — what would have been Daisy B. Lay’s 114th birthday.

“This is more than a building or a name — it’s honoring a legacy,” said Fred. “My mother, Daisy, personified what A Kid’s Place is all about — love, stability and hope for a better future — which is what she gave me and what the kids who live here receive.”

Dottie Berger MacKinnon, founder of A Kid’s Place, was a mentor to Fred and inspired him to get involved with the nonprofit. He was a founding board member of A Kid’s Place, which has served foster children in Tampa Bay for over 16 years. Fred’s construction company recently committed to donating all general contracting services for building a new 12,000-square-foot activity center that officially broke ground at A Kid’s Place on April 29. His donation will help bring to life a much-needed facility where foster children can gather, play, learn and heal.

In addition, over the years, CSI and the Lay family have supported A Kid’s Place by installing the basketball court, providing shade over the barbecue/family area, digging trenches, helping cover an office patio, remodeling the welcome center, completing the classroom and sponsoring events. Fred’s wife, Laura Lay, has chaired the nonprofit’s gala committee, and their family members have hosted many drives for the campus.

When Daisy adopted Fred at birth, she was a single, 50-year-old cigar roller living in Tampa. As a young woman, Daisy had worked as a welder in the Tampa shipyards during World War II.

“My birth mother was planning to give me up, and Daisy Lay — my mom — rescued me from life in an orphanage,” Fred said. “Her selflessness left a lasting impact on me, and I’ve always felt a deep desire to pay that forward. A Kid’s Place aligned perfectly with that mission. Being part of their original development team gave me the chance to shape the AKP’s vision with the same love and compassion that I was shown as a child.”

Founded in 2009, A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay serves children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or abandonment. The nonprofit provides a safe, stable and nurturing environment through its unique House Parent model and keeping siblings together under one roof in a family-like setting. More than 1,700 children have called A Kid’s Place home since its inception. In 2021, A Kid’s Place expanded services to support youth ages 18-22 who have aged out of the foster care system.

“Fred Lay’s generosity is transformative,” said Brad Gregory, CEO of A Kid’s Place. “Not only is he helping us expand our physical campus with a new activity center, but he has also given us a deeply meaningful tribute in the Daisy B. Lay House. This home is now a symbol of enduring love and the power of family — and it will inspire every person who walks through its doors.”

The Daisy B. Lay House will continue A Kid’s Place’s mission to provide a comforting and stable environment for foster youth. With this gift, Fred ensures his mother’s memory lives on in the smiles, safety and hope of the children who need it most.

