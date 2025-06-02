Apollo Pools is the one-stop shop for all of your swimming pool needs — weekly service, repairs, new construction and renovations. Located in Valrico, the company has been serving families in Hillsborough County since 1989. Its decades of experience is matched by their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Apollo Pools is a family-run business owned by two brothers, John and Paul Pignataro. John built the business, growing the customer base one satisfied client at a time. He said the backbone of his business is personal connection.

“Apollo Pools is more than just a pool company. It is a family you can rely on,” John said. “We’re working for someone’s mom, dad, grandmother or grandfather,” he added.

Paul runs the construction side of the business and is hands-on from start to finish, ensuring that each pool is crafted exactly as envisioned and that the team creates a space families can enjoy for years to come.

Every family deserves their own backyard escape. Apollo Pools can create a dream swimming pool and keep your backyard pool in pristine condition. It offers weekly pool service at competitive rates, providing exceptional service without hidden fees.

Whether you are getting your pool cleaned or building a custom oasis, the team approaches the job knowing they are working in your home. John said that trust means everything. Every customer is treated like family.

John believes in building long-lasting relationships with his clients and said that once you’re a customer, you’re a customer for life.

“We’re always available for any needs they could have,” he said.

Apollo Pools proudly partners with Lyon Financial to offer financing. Unlike many banks and credit unions, Lyon’s expertise is unique to swimming pools. Since 1979, it has worked as a specialist in unsecured pool financing solutions.

On the Apollo Pools website, you can view a gallery of its work, see the step-by-step process of pool construction and find out how much financing you can afford. Consultations can also be scheduled through its website, https://apollopools.net/. You can also call 813-689-5197 or send an email to info@apollopools.net.

Apollo Pools is located at 3709 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico and is on Facebook @ApolloPoolsBrandon and Instagram @apollopoolsinc.