Gentle Touch Estates Sales in Apollo Beach specializes in providing comprehensive estate liquidation. When someone passes away, moves or downsizes, Gentle Touch’s team comes in to organize and price the entire contents of the household, ensuring a large, organized sale of its clients’ possessions.

“Our team of experts handles every aspect of the estate sale process, from pricing, staging, cleaning out after sale to marketing and execution,” said owner Debra Berg. “Whether you’re looking to liquidate a lifetime’s worth of belongings or clear out a home, Gentle Touch Estate Sales is here to make the process seamless and stress-free.”

Berg always wanted to have an estate sale business.

“As we all know, we grow up and have responsibilities of family, and my career took me down a different path,” Berg said. “But the thought of having an estate sale company was always in the back of my mind.”

Berg and her husband owned an e-commerce swimming pool supplies company in Brandon for more than 16 years.

“A few years back we decided to retire, and it didn’t take me long to figure out that retirement was not for me,” Berg said. “It was at that time I went to work for an estate sales company as an operations manager. After several years, I decided to follow my true passion and that’s when Gentle Touch Estate Sales went from a dream to reality. Our goal at Gentle Touch Estate Sales is to provide peace of mind throughout the whole estate sale process.”

Gentle Touch Estate Sales features a wide variety of vintage and antique items, from furniture and home decor to clothing and accessories.

“Whether you’re a collector or just love the vintage look, you’re sure to find something special,” Berg said. “We often feature special collections in our estate sales, including rare books, art and memorabilia.”

Berg’s team of experts guide their clients through the process, from determining what to sell to pricing and marketing their items.

“We provide comprehensive estate sale liquidation services, including appraisals, sale management and cleanout services,” Berg said. “Let us handle the details so you can focus on what’s important.”

Berg and her team understand the emotions that arise when a family is going through the estate of a loved one or having to downsize.

“All of us at Gentle Touch Estate Sales strive to provide unparalleled peace of mind throughout the estate sale process,” Berg said.

If you’d like to learn more about the services offered at Gentle Touch Estate Sales, you can visit its website at https://gentletouchestatesales.com or call 813-812-0780. Its office is located at 316 Seneca Falls Dr. in Apollo Beach.